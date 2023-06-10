'Saavan ke andhe ko hara...': Union Minister General VK Singh takes a jibe at Congress | 'Sawal To Banta Hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister General VK Singh on India TV's show- 'Sawal To Banta Hai'

Sawal To Banta Hai: Union Minister General VK Singh spoke on a range of political issues in an interview with India TV's show- 'Sawal To Banta Hai' on Saturday. On Congress' claim that the Modi government has captured all the institutions, including the judiciary and the Election Commission of India and appointed there people linked to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Singh mocked the grand old party saying 'Saavan ke andhe ko hara hara hi dikhta hai (The blind man of the rainy season sees only the green).

"People know Congress' track record. Who had captured institutions during the UPA rule? In case Congress comes to power, it will remove all the officials who don't support the grand old party. Everyone knows Congress' culture," he said.

On a question about Congress' another claim that there is an undercurrent against the Modi government and the grand old party will return to power in 2024, he rejected the claim saying if Congress thinks that the Karnataka model which was based on polarisation will work then it is totally wrong. The polarisation kind of thing does not work for a long time, he asserted.

"Minority NGOs were managed for polarisation in Karnataka. BJP's vote bank remained intact. It was JD-S vote-share that shifted towards the Congress," the Union minister elaborated.

'Opposition to the new Parliament shows the frustration of the Opposition parties..Nehru ji's 'stick' has again become Sengol,' Singh said on a recent controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament.

Speaking on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said Gandhi is not a leader connected to the mass. One can not be a mass leader only by traveling in vehicles, Singh added.

