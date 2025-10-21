Unhappy with Diwali bonus, Agra-Lucknow expressway workers let vehicles pass free Workers at the Fatehabad toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh opened all gates, allowing thousands of vehicles to pass without paying toll charges. The protest was triggered by dissatisfaction over a limited Diwali bonus of Rs 1100.

Workers at the Fatehabad toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh opened all gates, allowing thousands of vehicles to pass without paying toll charges. The protest was triggered by dissatisfaction over a limited Diwali bonus of Rs 1100. The dispute caused a two-hour disruption in toll operations, leading to police intervention and negotiations. Toll authorities promised a 10% salary hike, after which normal operations resumed.

Toll workers protest over Diwali bonus

The unrest began when 21 employees at the Fatehabad toll plaza, managed by Shri Sign & Datar, expressed dissatisfaction with the Diwali bonus amounting to only Rs 1100. The company took over toll management in March this year, which led to disagreements over bonus calculations.

Gates opened, vehicles pass toll-free

In protest, the workers halted their duties and opened all toll gates, allowing unchecked passage of thousands of vehicles. Attempts by management to bring in replacement staff were thwarted by the protesting employees, escalating the situation. Police arrived at the scene to maintain order and to mediate between the workers and the toll company. Discussions aimed at resolving the impasse began amid assurances from the management.

Senior officials from Shri Sign & Datar promised a 10% salary increase as a quick resolution. Following this assurance, employees resumed work, and normal toll collection operations were restored after approximately two hours of disruption.

Company stands by bonus decision

Shri Sign & Datar justified the limited Diwali bonus by explaining that they assumed control of the toll plaza only in March, and thus were unable to provide a full year’s bonus.