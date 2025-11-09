Two most wanted Indian gangsters arrested abroad in Georgia and US, deportation to India imminent Venkatesh Garg, a resident of Narayangarh, Haryana, fled to Georgia following his involvement in the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party leader in Gurugram. With over ten criminal cases registered against him in India, Garg was actively recruiting young men from Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

New Delhi:

Indian security agencies have scored a significant victory by arresting two of the country’s most wanted gangsters who had been operating from abroad. Venkatesh Garg was apprehended in Georgia, while Bhanu Rana, linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested in the United States. Both men are expected to be deported to India soon. Currently, more than two dozen major Indian gangsters remain outside the country, continuing to recruit and run criminal syndicates remotely.

Venkatesh Garg: Fugitive behind BSP leader’s murder and extortion network

Venkatesh Garg, a resident of Narayangarh, Haryana, fled to Georgia after being involved in the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party leader in Gurugram. Facing over ten criminal cases in India, Garg was actively recruiting youth from multiple northern states to expand his criminal network. From abroad, he managed a vast extortion syndicate with Kapil Sangwan, another gangster operating overseas. The Delhi Police recently arrested shooters linked to Sangwan who were involved in attacks on a local builder’s properties.

Bhanu Rana: Bishnoi gang member with cross-state criminal operations

Bhanu Rana, originally from Karnal, Haryana, has been a long-time operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with multiple cases registered against him spanning Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi. His name surfaced during investigations into a grenade attack in Punjab, and he was found orchestrating violent activities remotely, including the procurement of weapons. His influential role was confirmed when the Karnal Special Task Force arrested two men carrying grenades and firearms, who admitted to acting on Rana’s instructions.

