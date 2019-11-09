Image Source : ANI TSRTC strike: Police detains several protesting employees

Telangana state police have detained TSRTC employees while they were on a protest march on Saturday. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employess were protesting near Tank Bund in Hyderabad. SRTC employees have been on strike and protesting since 5th October, demanding the merger of TSRTC with the state government.

#WATCH Telangana: Police detains TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) employees while they were on a protest march near Tank Bund in Hyderabad. TSRTC employees have been on strike&protesting since 5th Oct, demanding the merger of TSRTC with state govt. pic.twitter.com/QzIorjYGPN — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Several leaders of the striking TSRTC employees' unions and opposition parties were among the over 5,000 people taken into preventive custody across Telangana on Saturday ahead of their proposed protest march, highlighting their demands.

Police on Friday had already denied permission to the TSRTCemployees' unions to organize the 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest over various demands including the merger of the RTC with the government, keeping public convenience in view.

SRTC employees have been on strike and protesting since 5th October, demanding the merger of TSRTC with the state government.

(With inputs from agencies)