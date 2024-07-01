Delhi HC orders TMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO TMC MP Saket Gokhale speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed AITMC MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri for defamation. Additionally, Gokhale must post an apology in the Times of India and on his Twitter handle, with the apology remaining on Twitter for six months.

Case background

The defamation suit arose from tweets Gokhale posted in June 2021, where he alleged that Puri and her husband purchased property in Switzerland with black money. The tweets also called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. Puri's legal team, led by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh and supported by Karanjawala & Co., argued that these claims were false and damaging to Puri's reputation.

Court's observations

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while delivering the judgment, noted that Gokhale's statements caused irreparable harm to Puri. The court restrained Gokhale from further defamatory publications and emphasised that monetary compensation could not fully restore Puri's reputation. However, considering all factors, Gokhale was ordered to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages within eight weeks.

Legal representation

Puri's civil suit was filed by Karanjawala & Co., with a team comprising Meghna Mishra, Tarun Sharma, Palak Sharma, and Shreyansh Rathi. The court's decision highlights the serious consequences of making unverified and defamatory statements against individuals in public life.

Also read | PM Modi objects to Rahul Gandhi's speech twice, says 'calling Hindus violent a serious issue'