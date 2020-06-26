Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai gangster Tiger Memon's brother Yusuf Memon dies in jail

Mumbai gangster Tiger Memon's brother Yusuf Memon has died in jail in Nashik, Maharashtra. Early reports suggest that Yusuf Memon died due to a heart attack but confirmation is awaited. Yusuf Memon was an accused in horrific Mumbai Bomb Blasts that occurred in 1993. Yusuf Memon was convicted in the year 2007 and was handed life sentence. He was initially incarcerated in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and was shifted to Nashik Jail in 2018.

As per reports, Yusuf Memon suffered heart attack at 10:30 am on Friday. His body has been sent to Dhule for postmortem.

Yusuf Memon's brother Isaaq Memon is still incarcerated in Nashik jail and is serving sentence.

Tiger Memon, the dreaded gangster fled India as investigative agencies closed in on him post 1993 bomb blasts.

The serial bomb blasts in Mumbai, then called Bombay, shook the financial capital to core. 13 bombs detonated in various parts of the city within a span of 2 hours and 10 minutes. Between 1:30 pm and 3:40 pm on March 12, 1993, what unfolded was pure mayhem and carnage.

The serial bomb blasts left 257 dead, 1400 injured and struck a massive psychological blow to city of dreams. The terrorist act was handiwork of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates including Tiger Memon and his brother Yusuf Memon. Soon after the blasts, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon fled the country.

