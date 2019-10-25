Three cousins killed in road accident

Three cousins were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night in the Mandawari police station area when the victims were on their way to a nearby place on a motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as Shyamlal, Hari Singh and Ramkesh, police said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem examination on Friday.

