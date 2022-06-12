Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana: Crowd protests against social media post, Police resort to lathi charge | VIDEO

Highlights Members of a particular community protested outside Adilabad PS in Telangana.

Protest took place outside One town police station after a local posted a social media status.

The post allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Chaos ensued outside a police station in Telangana's Adilabad on Saturday after crowds protested against a social media post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The situation was brought under control by police as it resorted to a lathi charge.

The police officials informed that members from one community staged a protest in front of the One town police station after a local posted a social media status.

"We've registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy.

The police resorted to lathi-charge on the protestors so as to bring the situation under control. The officials also said that a curfew might be imposed if the locals engage in another such act.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News