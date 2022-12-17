Telangana polls 2023: YS Sharmila announces candidature from Palair assembly constitutency

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YS Sharmila also took jibes at KCR lately and called him a 'dictator.'

YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila Reddy announced her candidature from the Palair assembly constituency in the 2023 state Assembly election. Sharmila said she took the decision to ensure that the welfare schemes of her father, late former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, reached everyone.

After conducting the foundation laying ceremony for her party's office in the Khammam district, Sharmila said, "Around 108 villages in various mandals received safe drinking water. From power subsidies to granite factories to ensuring all sections benefit through infrastructure and welfare programmes, YSR has always held the constituency in high prominence, assuring all schemes reach the poor and the needy, be it arogyasri or minority reservations, fees reimbursement for free power, to name a few."

She also slammed the incumbent BRS-led government and said, "Did (CM) KCR construct at least 1000 houses, how many acres did he give water to... KCR rule rang death bells for the granite industry in the region, after power subsidies were withdrawn," she said. Sharmila had earlier also called the Telangana Chief Minister a 'tyrant' and 'dictator.'

ALSO READ | Telangana: Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Latest India News