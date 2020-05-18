Telangana lockdown: Barring Hyderabad, shops to reopen in all districts; RTC to resume services

Image Source : PTI Shops to reopen in all districts, except Hyderabad; RTC buses to resume services

Telangana government on Monday issued guidelines for lockdown 4.0, which will remain in place till May 31. The state government has given major relaxations for in curbs by allowing shops to reopen and resuming TSRTC bus services in all districts except Hyderabad. However, the inter-state buses will still be prohibited in the state.

In his press conference, Telangana made it clear that the people defying the lockdown norms will be charged. He said, "everyone in the state should wear masks and if anyone found violating it will be fined Rs 1,000. People should not come on roads until it's necessary, otherwise, we will impose a complete lockdown."

Meanwhile, auto and cab services will be allowed in Hyderabad to operate with caps. Only two passengers in autos and only three passengers in cabs will be allowed will be permitted.

All religious centers and religious congregations will remain prohibited. Cinema halls, banquet halls, and malls will remain closed. Public gatherings, rallies, educational institutions remain prohibited too. Night curfew will also continue in the state as per decisions taken earlier.

Salons can operate in areas excluding containment zones. While, e-commerce activities can also function 100 per cent in the state.

The state government has decided to declare all the districts as green zones, except containment zones. Besides that, the state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 31.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage