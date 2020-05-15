Friday, May 15, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
Chennai Published on: May 15, 2020 17:10 IST
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu government offices to function with half workforce from May 18

Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that all the government offices in the state will start functioning with half the workforce from May 18. The nation is in the third phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 17. However, in his last address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed lockdown 4.0 in a bid to curb further spread of COVID-19.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

