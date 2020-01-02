Image Source : PRABHAT KHABAR Taliban-style Panchayat orders caning of couple in love in Bihar's Supaul

In a shocking incident of Taliban-style order, a young couple in Bihar’s Supaul district was publicly insulted and brutally beaten by the panchayat for falling in love with each other. The news came to light when villagers caught the man meeting his lover secretly. According to the villagers, the woman had called her lover Pramod Mandal to meet him. The villagers saw both of them and caught them red-handed. The duo was then summoned before the fuming panchayat members who, infront of people beat them mercilessly with a cane stick.

The incident, under Jadia police station area, came to light when a video clip purportedly showing the couple undergoing the inhuman punishment went viral.

It is said that the accused sarpanch, Mahendra Sardar resident of Champanagar village, is absconding after the matter came to light.

This is not the first time that such an incident took place in Supaul, earlier in 2018 a couple were forced to do sit-ups holding their ears and also lick their own spit from the open ground at a meeting of the village panchayat for falling in love with each other and marrying.

