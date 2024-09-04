Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Swati Maliwal takes a swipe at Sunita Kejriwal, says 'CM's wife is feeling very relieved as...'

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case noting that he has been in custody for over 100 days.

September 04, 2024
Swati Maliwal on Wednesday took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita who tweeted after Bibhav Kumar visited CM's home following his release. Bibhav Kumar, who was accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence, was granted bail by the Supreme Court, which noted that he had been in custody for more than 100 days and that the chargesheet was already filed.

Sunita Kejriwal took to X and said, 'Sukoon bhara din' in Hindi. 

A visibly upset Swati Maliwal also took to X and said, "The Chief Minister's wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very 'relieved'. She is relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in his house has been released on bail. This is a clear message to everyone, beat up the women, after that we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim and hire an army of the country's most expensive lawyers to save that man in the court! How can we expect respect for our sisters and daughters from those who find solace in seeing such people? God is watching everything, justice will be done."

Delhi Police's 500-page final report against Kumar has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Other sections include 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).

