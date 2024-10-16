'Law is not blind': Supreme Court unveils new 'symbol of justice' with blindfold removed | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI The 'symbol of justice' was redesigned under the directives of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The familiar statue of 'Lady Justice', often seen with a blindfold in courts, films, and legal chambers, has undergone a transformation in New India. In a symbolic shift, the blindfold has been removed, and the sword in her hand has been replaced with the Constitution. This change reflects the recent overhaul of British-era laws in the country, as the Indian judiciary embraces a new identity.

Blindfold removed from 'Lady Justice'

Not only has the emblem of the Supreme Court been updated, but the iconic blindfold of 'Lady Justice' has also been taken off. The Supreme Court has sent a clear message that "law is no longer blind". Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has spearheaded this initiative, emphasising the evolving nature of Indian justice. The new statue has been installed in the judges' library within the Supreme Court, symbolising the judiciary's break from its colonial past.

See the image here:

Image Source : INDIA TVOld Vs new (R) symbol of justice.

Constitution replaces sword

In the earlier statue, 'Lady Justice' held a sword in one hand as a symbol of punishment, while the other hand held scales that represented fairness. In the new statue, the sword has been replaced by the Constitution, while the scales remain unchanged. The change symbolises that justice in India is dispensed according to the Constitution which ensures equality for all.

Why was the statue changed?

As per sources, CJI Chandrachud believed it was time to move beyond the colonial legacy. He stated, "The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally." Therefore, Lady Justice’s new form reflects this principle, with the Constitution in her hand signifying her commitment to justice based on constitutional values, while the scales continue to represent impartiality.

