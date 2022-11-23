Supreme Court to have special benches to conduct hearing on four issues including criminal matters: CJI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Supreme Court to have special benches to conduct hearing on four issues including criminal matters

Supreme Court: In an attempt to make the functioning of the Supreme Court smoother, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that the top court will have four special benches for the hearing on four issues from next week.

"The Supreme Court will have four special benches for conducting the hearing on four issues -- criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal -- from the next week," CJI DY Chandrchud said.

Last week, the recently-appointed CJI said that keeping a close eye on the listing of cases being filed before the Apex Court would be the topmost priority. He went on to say that he is also closely monitoring the number of matters that the Registry is verifying in order to remove flaws.

Cases can be listed as per their priorities: CJI

Justice Chandrachud also said that that he had given the Registrar Listing instructions to facilitate the automatic listing of recently lodged cases. He further stated that cases can be presented before the court if they need to be listed earlier than the agreed-upon listing schedule.

Earlier this month, Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Chandrachud took over as the 50th CJI. He will serve as the CJI for two years till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud succeeded Uday Umesh Lalit, who had recommended him as his successor to the Centre on October 11.

