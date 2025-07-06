Supreme Court seeks immediate eviction of former CJI Chandrachud from official residence Chandrachud admitted that the delay in securing a suitable private residence for his family was a personal matter. He mentioned that the issue had already been brought to the attention of Supreme Court judges and relevant officials.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court administration has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting immediate steps to vacate Bungalow number 5, Krishna Menon Marg- currently occupied by former Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud. The letter, dated July 1 (Tuesday), highlights that both the standard post-retirement retention period and the extended permission granted to the former CJI have now expired.

CJI housing rules cited in urgent request

As per Rule 3B of the 2022 Supreme Court Judges Rules, a retired Chief Justice is permitted to retain official accommodation for a maximum of six months. In Justice Chandrachud’s case, that period ended on May 10, 2025. An extension granted until May 31, 2025, has also lapsed. The SC administration has emphasised that the bungalow, being part of the court’s housing pool, must now be returned for reallocation.

Former Chief Justice of India Chandrachud has attributed the delay in vacating his official residence to personal family circumstances. Explaining the situation, he stated that his two daughters have special needs and suffer from serious comorbidities and genetic conditions, specifically Nemaline Myopathy, for which they are receiving treatment from specialists at AIIMS.

Chandrachud acknowledged the delay in finding a suitable private residence for his family but admitted it was a personal issue. He clarified that the matter has been discussed with Supreme Court judges and officials. Stressing that he fully understands his responsibilities, especially as someone who has held the highest judicial office in the country, Chandrachud assured that he would vacate the government bungalow within a few days. He also noted that, in the past, former Chief Justices have been granted extensions for staying in government accommodation post-retirement.