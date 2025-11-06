Supreme Court rejects Abdullah Azam Khan's plea in fake passport forgery cases The cases revolve around accusations that Abdullah Azam Khan used fake documents and provided misleading details to secure passports. Investigators allege that the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan tampered with official records.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 6) dismissed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan’s petition challenging ongoing criminal proceedings against him in two document forgery cases linked to the alleged procurement of fake passports. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma heard brief submissions before deciding not to interfere with the Allahabad High Court’s earlier order that had rejected Abdullah’s plea seeking relief in the matter.

Allegations of forgery and misrepresentation

The cases pertain to allegations that Abdullah Azam submitted forged documents and false information while applying for passports. The charges claim that the son of veteran SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan falsified records related to his date of birth and identity proofs to obtain official travel documents.

Authorities initiated proceedings against Abdullah following a verification process that allegedly revealed inconsistencies in his submitted documents. These cases are part of a broader set of legal challenges the Khan family has faced in recent years.

High Court’s order upheld

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed Abdullah’s plea to quash the criminal proceedings, ruling that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for the trial to continue. The High Court maintained that such allegations warranted full judicial scrutiny rather than early termination of proceedings. With the Supreme Court now refusing to intervene, the trial is set to proceed in the lower court as per the existing charges.

Political context and wider implications

Abdullah Azam Khan, a two-time MLA from Rampur’s Suar constituency, has been a prominent face of the Samajwadi Party’s younger generation. However, he has been embroiled in multiple criminal cases over the past few years, including charges related to fraud and misuse of official documents.

The latest decision by the Supreme Court marks another setback for the Khan family, which has consistently alleged political vendetta behind the series of cases filed against them. Neither Abdullah nor his legal team has issued a fresh statement following the top court’s ruling.