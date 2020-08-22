Supreme Court extends deadline for special CBI court to deliver its judgement on Babri Masjid demolition case

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court extends deadline for CBI special court to

The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for a month, till September 30, for CBI trial court in Lucknow to pronounce its judgement on cases against senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and other leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case. The Supreme Court gave the order on August 19.

Earlier, the top court had extended by three months the time for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case and said that the judgement should be delivered by August 31. The court asked special judge SK Yadav to control the proceedings in accordance with the law so that inordinate delay that is beyond the time-frame is no longer breached.

It indicated to the special judge to avail the facilities of video conferencing to complete recording of evidences and hearing of applications that are filed during the course of trial proceedings.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and Surya Kant, heard the matter through video conferencing, passed the orders on receiving a letter from the special judge seeking the extension of time granted to him for completing the trial in the politically sensitive case.

