Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked: Man opens fire at Akali Dal leader at entrance of Golden Temple | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X Man opens fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple

In a shocking development, a man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The person was overpowered by people present on the spot and was nabbed. Badal was attacked while serving as part of religious punishment.

According to the information, Badal narrowly escaped the attack and is safe. Meanwhile, SAD has accused the Punjab govt of its failure to provide security. SAD said that they have no faith in the Punjab government asking, "Who will take responsibility for the attack?"

Dal Khalsa member opened fire at Badal

Reacting to the incident, ADCP Harpal Singh said that proper security arrangements are in place and he was himself present on site from 7:00 am. He identified the attacker as Narayan Singh Chuara. Chaura was present in the temple yesterday also. On Wednesday morning, he came to the temple as usual and paid obeisance before opening fire at Badal, he added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Chauda is a resident of Derababa and is a member of Dal Khalsa and was arrested under UAPA in 2013.

Badal serves religious punishment

On Monday, the Akal Takht pronounced punishment 'tankhah' to the Akali Dal leader after it found him culpable of supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2007 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Under the punishment conditions, he has to work as the 'sewadar' at the temple for one hour every day. On the first day of punishment (Tuesday), Badal washed utensils and cleaned toilets at the temple. The highest seat of Sikhs cited the ‘mistakes’ committed by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.