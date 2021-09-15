Sukhbir Singh, Harsimrat Kaur Badal urge farmers to join protest march on Sept 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: Farmers stage a protest over their demands, at Harola village

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged farmers agitating against the three central farm laws to participate in a protest march in Delhi on September 17. The Shiromani Akali Dal had announced to observe September 17 as "black day" on the completion of one year of the enactment of the three laws. The SAD workers would also take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament demanding repeal of the three laws.

“@Akali_Dal will observe Sept 17, the day three #FarmLaws were passed in 2020, as 'Black Day'. We request our farmer brothers to join us in this historic march in Delhi, from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to Parliament, to lodge a protest against GOI for passing these black laws,” said Sukhbir in a tweet.

Bathinda MP and Sukhbir's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal also appealed to farmers to take part in the “historic” event.

“To mark the year of our fight against black laws & quitting the NDA, @Akali_Dal will observe #Black_Day on Sept 17. We will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament. We appeal to our farmer brothers & party leadership to make it a historic event,' she said in a tweet.

AAP MLA questions Amarinder Singh's events, asks farmers to allow other parties to hold political gatherings

Meanwhile, alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was carrying out a voter outreach programme in violation of a promise to farmers to not hold rallies till polls are announced, AAP MLA Aman Arora on Tuesday asked farm leaders to either "tighten Congress's reigns" or allow other parties to hold political programmes as well.

Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones of PAU-College of Agriculture in SBS Nagar and a government college in Hoshiarpur.

Arora accused Singh of carrying out a voter outreach programme under the guise of government functions and alleged that by doing so, the chief minister was going against the directions of farmers who had recently asked political parties in Punjab not to hold rallies till the elections are announced.

AAP's national executive member appealed to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that either "they should tighten the reins of the Congress and the CM, or reconsider their orders to allow other parties to organise political programmes".

Arora said this was a "clear violation" of the conditions fixed in a meeting of the Kisan Morcha with political parties.

"After four-and-a-half-years, Captain (Amarinder), who was sitting in a farmhouse, now remembers going to the public before the elections," he alleged in a statement.

On Singh's remark that farmers' protest in Punjab was hampering economic development, Arora said, "If Amarinder Singh believes that the state is suffering financial loss due to the farmers' protest, then Captain should tell what pressure he has put on the prime minister till now for withdrawal of the black laws."

The chief minister should also tell people what steps he had taken to save Punjab from economic loss before these protests, Arora asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Amarinder urges farmers to shift protest out of Punjab

Latest India News