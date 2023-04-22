Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians stuck in Sudan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed. (Representational image)

Sudan violence: Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that Indians, as well as people from other nations, were evacuated safely from the violence-hit country Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a statement said, "In the implementation of the directives of the Kingdoms Leadership, we are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the citizens of the Kingdom who were evacuated from the Republic of Sudan as well as several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries, including diplomats and international officials, who arrived in an evacuation operation carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces with the support of various branches of the armed forces."

"The number of citizens who were evacuated reached 91 citizens, while the number of people who were evacuated from brotherly and friendly countries reached approximately 66, representing the following nationalities -- Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso. The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries," it added.

The evacuation of Indians has come days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the matter with his Saudi and UAE counterparts.

Jaishankar had discussed the situation in violence-hit Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 19.

Meanwhile, India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially in view of its concerns over the Indians residing in the African country.

On his phone conversation with foreign minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.

"Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful," the external affairs minister tweeted.

What is happening in Sudan?

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

Referring to his phone talks with Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, Jaishankar said both sides will remain in close touch.

"Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch," he said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

The embassy on Sunday said that an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

The ministry of external affairs has already set up a 24X7 control room to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

