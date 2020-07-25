Image Source : PTI Software engineer hacks into his former company's database to get back job, arrested (Representational image)

A software engineer allegedly hacks into the database of his former company and deleting selective information in order to get back his job which he lost during the lockdown. The engineer, identified as Vikesh Sharma, has been arrested on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by the CEO of the private company, police launched a probe into the matter and tracked the IP address.

Sharma, who has done M.Sc (IT), told police that he used to work as a senior software engineer in the company and was fired during the lockdown due to disagreement over salary.

To cause financial trouble to the company, he deleted data of many patients so that the organization would be forced to hire him back to rectify the issue. The accused said he deleted 18,000 data entries of patients, billing information of around three lakh patients, and made around 22,000 false entries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage