Image Source : TWITTER SL Dharmegowda, Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Speaker's body found on railway track; suicide note recovered

In a shocking incident, the body of Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, a suicide note has been recovered as well.

As per reports, Gowda had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Gunasagar in Kadur on Monday evening. He had left his home alone on Monday evening around 7 PM in his Santro car. Gowda reportedly spoke to few people and gathered information about train timings as well. He even asked the driver to stay back in the car and told him that he is going to get water and will be back soon.

Dharmegowda’s body has been taken to the Shimoga government hospital for further investigation.

Reacting to the shocking development, former PM and JDS leader HD Dewe Gowda expressed grief and termed it as a loss to the state. "It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," he said.

Latest India News