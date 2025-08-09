Shooting at New York’s Times Square, 4 injured A shooting at New York City’s Times Square left three injured, said the city police department on Saturday.

New York:

Three people were wounded in a shooting at New York City’s Times Square early Saturday morning. Police have detained one person for questioning, with no charges filed yet. The shooting occurred around 1:20 am at the bustling Times Square, a major tourist hub. Video footage circulating on social media showed panic at the scene, with bystanders fleeing, police surrounding a vehicle, and officers attending to the wounded lying on the ground.

One individual taken into custody

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), one individual has been taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with the incident. However, no charges have been filed so far. Authorities have not released details on how the shooting unfolded.

Police confirmed that several people were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.The shooting comes despite a significant drop in gun-related incidents across New York City this year. Data shows that through August 3, the city recorded its lowest number of shootings in decades, with a 23% decline compared to the same period last year.

Times Square a gun-free zone?

In 2022, New York designated certain areas, including Times Square, as gun-free zones under a sweeping state law enacted after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights.

These “sensitive places” are meant to be off-limits for firearms. However, the designation has not eliminated crime. In 2024, The New York Post reported that both a tourist and a police officer were shot during a botched robbery in the area