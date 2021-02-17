Image Source : ANI Shital Nath Temple in Kashmir reopened for devotees after 31 years

The famous Shital Nath Temple in Kashmir is now opened for devotees, news agency ANI reported. The temple was reopened on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday. The temple was closed for devotees 31 years ago due to militancy and exodus of Hindus from the Valley.

Shital Nath Temple is located in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar. A special pooja was also performed by devotees at the temple.

Locals thanked the Muslims community for the support. "The temple was closed due to militancy and outmigration of Hindus. Today, we decided to offer puja here," a devotee told news agency ANI.

"Shital Nath temple reopened after 31 years. People used to come here before to offer prayers but it was closed due to militancy. Hindus residing near the temple had also left. Locals mostly belonging to the Muslim community helped us," another devotee said.

"Our Mulsim brother and sisters brought pooja items. We used to do this pooja every year. Baba Sheetal Nath Bhairao's birth anniversary falls on Basant Pachmit that is why we celebrate this day with fervour," Ravinder Razdan, one of the organisers of the pooja at the temple, said.

