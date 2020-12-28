It's snowing in Shimla: These pics will leave you spellbound

Image Source : PTI Shimla: People walk on a snow covered road after fresh snowfall in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

It's snowing in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh capital witnessed the season's first snowfall on Monday, much to the cheer of tourists flocking the town. Several roads in upper Shimla and Manali were blocked due to the heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, police also advised people not to visit these areas till snow is cleared.

Hoteliers cheered up with the hope that tourists will come in large numbers on the New Year's Eve. Tourist spots near Shimla, such as Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda also experienced snowfall, making the hill stations even more picturesque.

Dharampur in Solan district also experienced snowfall. So did tourist resorts Kasauli and Chail in the district.

Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city.

Image Source : PTI Shimla: People take a stroll on snow-laden Ridge after a fresh snowfall, in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Shimla: People walk on a snow covered road after fresh snowfall at Ridge, in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded minimum temperatures of minus 3.4 and minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Image Source : PTI Shimla: People walk on a snow covered road after fresh snowfall in Shimla, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.



Dalhousie, Kufri and Shimla recorded minus 3.4, minus 2.4 and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Manali recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Image Source : ANI Jakhoo area of Shimla receives snowfall.

Keylong, Kalpa, Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Monday. Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 6.7 degrees Celsius. Image Source : ANI Jakhoo area of Shimla receives snowfall.

Manali and its uphill Solang ski slopes and Kalpa, 250 km from the state capital, saw snowfall.

Image Source : ANI Pictures from Kharapathar/Kalpa in Shimla.

More tourists are now expected to flock Shimla, known for the imperial grandeur of its buildings that were once institutions of power when the town served as the summer capital of British India, and other destinations.

