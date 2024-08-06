How THIS Indian Army officer bravely rescued Sheikh Hasina from Pakistani captivity in 1971

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA (X) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Colonel Ashok Kumar Tara.

Colonel Ashok Kumar Tara, then a major in the Indian Army, played a pivotal role in rescuing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family, including Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from Pakistani captivity. In the aftermath of India’s decisive victory on December 16, 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Colonel Tara has been involved in the Bangladesh Liberation War since March 1971. The conflict officially escalated on December 3, 1971, following Pakistani airstrikes on Indian airbases.

The rescue operation

On the evening of December 16, as the Indian Army celebrated its victory, Colonel Tara received urgent orders to secure Dhaka airport due to anticipated VIP movements. During this operation, Tara was informed by a Mukti Bahini soldier about the imminent danger faced by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family, who were still under Pakistani custody.

Confrontation with Pakistani troops

Tara, along with two soldiers, proceeded to Rahman’s residence in Dhanmondi, where they encountered hostile Pakistani troops. To de-escalate the situation, Tara approached the Pakistani soldiers unarmed and engaged them in psychological warfare. Despite threats and a tense standoff, Tara’s insistence on the Pakistani Army’s surrender ultimately persuaded the troops to lay down their arms.

Successful rescue and celebration

After a 30-minute negotiation, the Pakistani soldiers surrendered, allowing Tara to enter the house. There, he was greeted by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina, and other family members. The victory was celebrated with chants of ‘Joy Bangla,’ and Sheikh Hasina handed over the Bangladesh flag to Tara, who promptly hoisted it atop the house.

Legacy and recognition

Colonel Ashok Kumar Tara was awarded the Vir Chakra for his valor during the 1971 war. His unarmed and courageous rescue operation remains a notable chapter in the history of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

