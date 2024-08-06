Bangladesh Army releases helpline numbers for Hindu community amid rising tensions | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Members of Bangladesh Army gesture as they patrol in an armoured vehicle on the day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Army has announced helpline numbers for Hindu families, temples, and other places of worship to ensure their safety and security. These helplines offer crucial support in case of attacks or threats across the nation. This initiative follows recent incidents where an Indian cultural centre in Dhaka was ransacked, and at least four Hindu temples suffered minor damages. These events have raised concerns within the Hindu community. Kajol Debnath from the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council confirmed the minor damages and the community's growing fear amid ongoing tensions.

Details of recent attacks

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area was among the vandalised sites. Additionally, protesters set fires at several key locations in Dhaka, including the historic Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

List of helpline numbers

To assist the Hindu community, the Bangladesh Army has provided the following helpline numbers:

Dinajpur : Lt Col Raushanul Islam - 01769682454

: Lt Col Raushanul Islam - 01769682454 Mymensingh : Capt Faisal - 01769208174

: Capt Faisal - 01769208174 Sirajganj : Capt Shudipto - 01769510524

: Capt Shudipto - 01769510524 Rampura : CO- Lt Col Rehgir Al Shahid - 01769053150

: CO- Lt Col Rehgir Al Shahid - 01769053150 Rangpur : Capt Ashraf - 01615332446, Capt Maariz - 01745207469

: Capt Ashraf - 01615332446, Capt Maariz - 01745207469 Kishoreganj (Bhairab) : 01769202354, Capt Raihan - Adjt: 01769202366

: 01769202354, Capt Raihan - Adjt: 01769202366 Jessore : Capt Sabbir - 01886-910514

: Capt Sabbir - 01886-910514 Rajbari : Capt Enam - 01795-615950

: Capt Enam - 01795-615950 Dhaka (Jatrabari) : Capt Hemel - 01766162077

: Capt Hemel - 01766162077 Uttara, Airport, Diabari : CO - 01769024280, Adjt - 01769024284, Capt Sazzad (Parvez) - 01769510457

: CO - 01769024280, Adjt - 01769024284, Capt Sazzad (Parvez) - 01769510457 Cox’s Bazar : Capt Muztahid - 01769119988

: Capt Muztahid - 01769119988 Thakurgaon : Lt Faiz - 01769510866, Capt Mohtashim - 01769009855

: Lt Faiz - 01769510866, Capt Mohtashim - 01769009855 Mirpur Area: Capt Mahomud - 01833585736, 01769024256, Adjt - 01769024254

For Dhaka:

1. Capt Saikat - 017 6951 0515 (Mohammadpur)

2. Capt Ridnan Saleh - +880 16 4196 8237 (Mohammadpur)

3. Capt Ashik - +880 17 3899 8458 (Segunbagicha)

4. Capt Abrar - +880 17 4156 9832 (Uttara)

5. Capt Atahar Ishtiaq - +880 17 6951 1144 (Mirpur)

6. Capt Zarraf - 01708375371 (Stadium, Polton)

7. Capt Nasif - +880 17 6951 0803 (Baridhara)

8. Lt Imrul 81 - +880 17 0526 0019 (Agargaon)

9. Adjt 21 Engrs Bn - 01769013094 (Gulshan/Banani)

10. Capt Shihab - 017 6604 7323 (Motijheel, Bangladesh Bank KPI)

