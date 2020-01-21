Shaheen Bagh: Digvijay Singh meets protesters, lashes out at Centre for 'divisive' policies

Image Source : ANI Digvijay Singh meets Shaheen Bagh protesters

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday met protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and expressed his support. He lashed out at PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government for its "divisive" policies. He said that Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) were against the Constitution.

"We're against CAA, NRC, NPR. These are against Constitution. We're against centre's divisive policy. No one has the right to ask for proof of citizenship from people who chose to live here.I was asked to deliver a speech but I refused as it's not a political stage," he told ANI

Earlier today, hundreds of people took out a massive anti-CAA candlelight march from Jamia Millia Islamia University to Shaheen Bagh. The crowds gathered at Shaheen Bagh to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act that grants citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

People have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh for over 30 days. Shaheen Bagh has become an epicentre of the anti-CAA agitation in the national capital.