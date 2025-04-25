Send back all Pakistanis: Amit Shah to chief ministers after Pahalgam attack India has announced cancellation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals in Pakistan to come back home.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called chief ministers of all the states and directed them to ensure that no Pakistani nationals stay in India beyond the stipulated deadline set for their departure from India, sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, India had announced cancellation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals in Pakistan to come back to the country as soon as possible amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the recent horrific April 22 terror attack in Baisaran valley that has sent the entire country into mourning.

Reportedly, Shah personally called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani citizens extend their stay in India beyond the deadline set.

The chief ministers were also asked to identify the Pakistani nationals staying in their respective areas and ensure their deportation, the sources said.

India revokes visas issued to Pakistani citizens

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that all valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will be revoked starting April 27. In a statement, the MEA clarified that medical visas granted to Pakistani citizens will remain valid only until April 29. The Ministry further stated that all Pakistani nationals currently in India are required to leave the country before their visas expire.

"In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect," the MEA said.

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29." "All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended," it added.

The MEA also "strongly advised" Indian citizens to refrain from travelling to Pakistan.

(With PTI/ ANI inputs)