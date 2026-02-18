Sankalp Foundation makes Rajat Sharma's birthday special, distributes wheelchairs and hearing aids

New Delhi:

People from across the country extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, on Wednesday (February 18). In Delhi, the Sankalp Foundation observed the occasion in a more meaningful way through a special humanitarian initiative. Sankalp Foundation chairman Deepak Tanwar organised a charitable event on the occasion of Rajat Sharma's birthday and distributed wheelchairs, hearing aids, and walking sticks to people in need. He also arranged meals for all those passing by, spreading joy and compassion throughout the day.

Event held at historic Maharshi Valmiki temple

The programme was organised at the ancient Maharshi Valmiki Temple located in Devli Village. Recipients of wheelchairs, hearing aids, and walking sticks were overwhelmed with happiness and offered their heartfelt birthday wishes to Rajat Sharma in their own way.

Speaking at the event, Deepak Tanwar said, "Today is the birthday of our respected Rajat Sharma. We request everyone to pray to God for his long life. The nation truly needs such a patriot."

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Sankalp Foundation distributed wheelchairs to the needy.

A tradition of service every year

It is pertinent to note here that Deepak Tanwar has been organising such programmes in Delhi every year on Rajat Sharma's birthday. He distributes essential items, including wheelchairs, hearing aids, walking sticks, and other necessities, to those who need them the most. Last year as well, he served food to passersby to mark the special day.