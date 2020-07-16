Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan High Court refers Sachin Pilot's plea against disqualification notice to a double-bench

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has approached Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice slapped against him and supporter MLAs. The notice was served by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. Theh speaker has served the notice under anti-defection law and has sought an answer by Friday (July 17).

The high court, around 5:45 pm on Thursday, referred the matter to a double-bench. Senior advocate Harish Salve is appearing on behalf of Sachin Pilot while Abhishek Manu Singhvi is appearing for Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.



Salve has maintained that the disqualification notice was illegal. The matter was heard and it was adjourned till Friday. But later on it was decided that hearing would take place on Thursday itself.

The matter has now been referred to a double-bench.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage