Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. RSS chief performs 'shastra' puja at Dussehra event

RSS chief performs 'shastra' puja at Dussehra event

The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast RSS chief's speech at the event. Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.  

PTI PTI
Nagpur Published on: October 08, 2019 10:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

RSS chief performs 'shastra' puja at Dussehra event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.

Bhagwat is expected to address the swayamsevaks at the city's Reshimbagh ground and give out a message to the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates.

The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat's speech at the event. Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year's event.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event. 

ALSO READ | HCL's Shiv Nadar to be chief guest at RSS foundation day

ALSO READ | 'Bharat Hindu Rashtra hai': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's stunning declaration

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPriyanka Gandhi Vadra finds a home in Lucknow Next StoryIndia slams Pak for 'weaponising' women's rights issues at UNGA  