Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth: This Indian state just announced a unique scheme

Vijayawada:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced a rather interesting scheme aimed at boosting the state's population. Speaking at a public event in Narasannapeta, the chief minister said the government will provide a sum of Rs 30,000 to families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child.

During the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme earlier in the day, he expressed concern over Andhra Pradesh's declining population, stressing that children should be seen as the country's wealth rather than a burden.

He said the scheme is part of the state government's plan to encourage population growth.

Naidu’s remarks come amid wider debates across several states over changing population patterns, including declining birth rates and an ageing population.

About the scheme

The Chief Minister announced that the government would provide Rs 30,000 for families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for the birth of a fourth child, as part of efforts to encourage population growth.

"I have thought about this many times. In the past, I worked towards family planning. But today, once again, children are our wealth, and a need has arisen for all of us to work for the sake of our children, that is why I have taken another decision, and I am coming to you this month with it. For the third child, we will give Rs 30,000 immediately upon birth. For the fourth child, we will give Rs 40,000," he said.

Andhra Pradesh population statistics

Andhra Pradesh has an estimated population of around 5.37 crore to 5.40 crore, making it the tenth most populous state in India and accounting for nearly 3.76 per cent of the country’s total population.

The state is witnessing a relatively slow annual population growth rate of nearly 0.29 per cent, among the lowest in the country.

With a geographical area of 160,205 square kilometres, Andhra Pradesh has a population density of around 304 persons per square kilometre.

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