RJD workers use buffaloes, ride carts at anti-CAA protest

Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters used buffaloes, much to the amusement of people, to block roads on Saturday.

PTI
Patna Updated on: December 22, 2019 9:15 IST
At Bhagwanpur on the Hajipur-Samastipur National Highway, RJD supporters deployed buffaloes to block traffic in protest against the CAA and the NRC. Placards with slogans like 'I am Indian not foreigner' were fixed with the animals' horns.

RJD workers rode horse-driven carts as part of agitation from the Income Tax roundabout to Dak Bungalow and sought public support for the Bihar shutdown called by the RJD.

