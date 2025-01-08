Rishi Ji Maharaj talks extensively about Mahakumbh 2025, advocates setting up of Sanatan board

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishi Ji Maharaj

Mahakumbh 2025: Rishi Ji Maharaj extensively discusses Maha Kumbh 2025 and terms it as one of the most 'precious events' in India. As preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 is gaining momentum, India TV organised a special seminar called Satya Sanatan, which many sadhus and saints attended.

Rishi Ji Maharaj started the session with a Lord Krishna Bhajan and then extensively spoke about the Sanatan Dharm. Rishi Ji who is a Srimad Bhagwat Katha orator and dharma guru who has a huge following among the devotees of Lord Krishna. Rishi Ji Maharaj at Satya Sanatan Conclave said, "People should come into the field of spirituality to connect the young generation. Now gradually the young generation is moving towards religion and spirituality."

Rishi Ji Maharaj also recited Bhajans in 'Satya Sanatan' Conclave.

Rishi Ji Maharaj also advocated setting up the Sanatan Board to save 'Sanatan.' 'Sanatan is inert, it is not possible to harm it,' he adds.

Earlier in the day, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhara also attended the session. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the universal inclusive message conveyed by the Mahakumbh that the great religious gathering transcends caste and creed and speaks of the glory of India’s timeless Sanatan culture.

Rishi Ji Maharaj ended his session with a bhajan on Sanatan Dharam.