Delhi Police arrest 4 more in Rinku Sharma murder case

Rinku Sharma murder case: 4 more accused arrested

The crime branch of the Delhi Police has arrested four more people in connection with the Rinku Sharma murder case. According to the details, the arrested persons have been identified as Deen Mohd (40), Dilshan (22), Fayaiz (21) and Faizan (21). The Delhi Police had previously arrested five persons in connection with the case. So far, nine men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Sharma, police said.

The accused were identified and arrested on the basis of CCTV footage in which they were seen attacking Sharma.

On the night of February 10, when the victim and the accused were attending a birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini.

They also allegedly slapped and threatened each other at the party, following which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police had said.

Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim, along with his elder brother, was already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer had said.

The victim's brother Mannu (19), however, had alleged that Rinku was killed as he was actively participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

However, the Delhi Police had denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.

