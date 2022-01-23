Republic Day celebrations to be hosted at re-development Rajpath | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Air Force choppers fly in a formation during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath.

Highlights Work on re-development of Rajpath is going on under the Central Vista Project

Visitors would see photographs of some lesser known freedom fighters along Rajpath

There will also be a terraced garden for tourists where people can come and sit

Spectators arriving at the Rajpath to witness the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 (Wednesday) are all set to find the boulevard in a "new-look" as the work on the government's ambitious Central Vista Project is underway at a rapid pace.

The work on the re-development of Rajpath was going on under the Central Vista Project due to which this year, the ceremonial boulevard will look more beautiful than before.

New footpaths on the Rajpath have replaced the red sand path following which 94,600 meters of walkable roads have been created.

Also, 422 new stone benches have been installed, and 16 bridges would be built on the canals. Currently, some temporary bridges have been installed, ahead of Republic Day.

People coming to watch the Republic Day parade would also see new sign boards. A total of 114 modern sign boards have been installed on the Rajpath.

At the same time, 133 new light pillars will also be seen, due to which Rajpath is set to look more beautiful than before.

Over 900 lamp posts have been erected along the Rajpath between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the visitors would also see photographs of some of the lesser known freedom fighters along the Rajpath, which have been prepared by over 500 artists. These pictures have been prepared in 10 scrolls of 75 metres.

Earlier, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, while talking to the media, said: "Despite the Covid pandemic, almost all the work of this project has been completed. During the construction work, 25 trees were removed, 22 trees have been shifted to another place and three have been planted here."

"There will also be a terraced garden for the tourists where people can come and sit. The greenery has been increased more... a total of 4,087 trees will be included," the Minister added.

Also, the parking facility has been increased. Now, 50 buses and 1,000 vehicles can be accommodated at the same time.

The avenue will now also have four under-passes. At the same time, a total of 162 dustbins will also be installed.

Stone benches have also been made for people to sit.

Apart from this, all arrangements have been made for water drainage and power lines.

A total of 880 electric manholes and 611 manholes have been made.

The work on the Central Vista Project is going on in a total of 85.3 hectares.

In the Project, along with the Parliament House, the residence of the Prime Minister and the Vice President are also being constructed.

The project, announced in September 2019, envisages a new triangular parliament building with a seating capacity of 900 to 1,200 MPs.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2022: Full-dress rehearsals held at Rajpath; traffic advisory issued

ALSO READ | Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands

Latest India News