Only those fully vaccinated allowed at R-Day parade: New guidelines issued in wake of COVID-19

The Delhi Police have issued a new set of guidelines ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. The guidelines, issued in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Through social media, the Delhi Police have been spreading awareness among the public regarding safety precautions during the Republic Day program. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have also cancelled leave of its personnel, except for medical reasons, in view of Republic Day function, officials said.

According to the new guidelines by Delhi Police -

Those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated

Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate for verification

Children below the age of 15 years will not be allowed to attend the event

People will have to adhere to all covid protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at the Rajpath programme on January 26

The seating blocks will open for visitors at 7 am and everyone is requested to arrive accordingly

Since parking is limited, visitors have been advised to use carpool or taxi

Visitors are also requested to carry a valid identity card and cooperate during security check

There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area

The national covid vaccination programme, which had initially begun with health care and frontline workers on January 16 last year, was gradually extended for all those above 18 years of age. From this month, children in the age group of 15-18 years started getting vaccinated, and healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities are being given 'precaution' doses, amid a spike in cases due to the Omicron variant.

R-Day celebrations: What Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said

On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day.

These personnel include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Police personnel, commandos, officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he had said.

On Republic Day security arrangements, Asthana had said 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs.

He had mentioned that the anti-terror measures taken include blockades (nakka bandi) at various places, checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and dharamshalas and various verification drives like that of tenants, servants, labourers.

In the last two months, the anti-terror measures have been intensified, the commissioner said.

Counter drone technology is being used for air space security. The security in and around the area where the Republic Day celebrations will take place has also been secured with the help of the Delhi Police and other agencies, Asthana had said.

To create awareness, he had said that through social media, police are also putting out facts and important information so that no anti-social element runs a misinformation campaign.

About traffic arrangements, Asthana had said an advisory has already been issued stating specific restrictions on routes so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

According to a recent order, operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The order came into effect on January 20 and would remain in force till February 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

