Now, recoveries move past active cases: The coronavirus numbergame in India

It is for the first time that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients moved past the total active cases in India. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632 while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88 percent.

In the last 24 hours, till Wednesday 8 am, India reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection, pushing the country's cumulative caseload to over 2.7 lakh. The country has recorded 279 new fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,745.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 94,041 cases. These include 44,517 people who have already recovered from the highly infectious disease. About 3438 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Delhi has reported 32,810 cases of the virus so far. Out of these, 12,245 have recovered while 984 died.

West Bengal has reported 9,328 cases of the virus so far. These include 5,117 active cases. At least 3,779 have recovered from the infection while 432 died. In Bihar, the total number of cases have risen to 5,698.

Gujarat has a total number of 21,554 cases while 14,743 have recovered. At least 1,347 people have died in the state so far.

About 4,507 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir till date. These include 2,785 active cases while 1671 recovered. 51 have succumbed so far.

Haryana has recorded 5579 total cases so far, including 2188 who were cured. 52 deaths have been reported so far.

The number of tests conducted by ICMR has also exceeded the 50-lakh mark and stands at 50,61,332. In the last 24 hours, ICMR has tested 1,45,216 samples.

The number of government labs has been increased to 590 and private labs to 233 (a total of 823).

Meanwhile, Central teams are being deputed to provide technical support and handhold the state health departments and municipal health officials to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19 in six cities -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. The teams will undertake visit to the cities within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19. The teams will submit daily report of activities undertaken to state health department and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They will inform them regarding any issue of urgent importance and also submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit.

