Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in his follower Ranjit Singh murder case

Controversial and jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim found guilty in Ranjit Singh murder case by special CBI court in Panchkula.

Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, in Kurukshetra after he allegedly "raised his voice" against the self-styled godman, who is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 kms from state capital Chandigarh.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on August 24 restrained the special CBI judge in Haryana's Panchkula from pronouncing the verdict in the Ranjit Singh murder case.

The order came on a petition of victim's son Jagsir Singh.

