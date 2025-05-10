Ran Baas: The Punjab government's luxurious heritage 'palace hotel' is like a dream From the awe-inspiring architecture to its spotless services, everything in the Punjab government's 'Ran Baas' hotel is created to make you feel as though you are back in time and living life the way kings did.

Patiala:

The Punjab government's opulent heritage "Palace Hotel," Ran Baas, is one to see. Situated in Patiala, Punjab, this grand hotel is a dream destination for anyone who wants to experience royalty and grandeur. Its lavish architecture, rich heritage, and impeccable services make Ran Baas a must-visit place for tourists from all over the globe.

As you enter the majestic doorway of Ran Baas, you are instantly brought back to a past era. The hotel is a beautiful mix of classic Punjab architecture and contemporary comforts. The carved woodwork on the walls, the majestic chandeliers, and the ornate furniture all contribute to the beauty and charm of this heritage palace.

The History Behind Ran Baas

Qila Mubarak is a magnificent 10-acre structure in the centre of Patiala that was first constructed in 1763 by Baba Ala Singh, the first Maharaja of the city. The Palace, once a hostel for the Maharaja's prestigious guests, Ran Baas, has been transformed into Punjab's first luxury palace hotel, reflecting THE Park Hotels' unique design philosophy by skilfully fusing history with modern luxury. The heritage palace hotel of Punjab was inaugurated in January 2025 by Punjab's Chief Minister, Shri Bhagwant Mann.

While inaugurating the hotel, Bhagwant Mann said, “We proudly dedicate Punjab’s first luxury palace hotel, Ran Baas, The Palace, to the people of our state. It marks a significant milestone in our commitment to preserving and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Developed on the PPP model, it represents a significant milestone in the Punjab government’s efforts to preserve and celebrate the state’s glorious cultural heritage. With its seamless connectivity by rail, air, and road, this is not merely a hotel but a landmark that belongs to every citizen of Punjab, embodying the spirit of our history while paving the way for a brighter future.”

Discovering the Grandeur of Ran Baas

Each nook and corner of Ran Baas is filled with regality and opulence. The 35-suite palace is decorated with classic Punjabi paintings and beautiful handmade furniture. The suites are large and have beautiful views of the surroundings. All the rooms are provided with all the modern facilities. It has maintained the architectural integrity of Punjab's rich legacy while fusing the late Mughal, Rajput, Sikh, and Colonial styles.

The Palace is a three-storey venue with a trendy bar, a revitalising spa with a gym and pool, a restaurant open all day, and large indoor and outdoor banqueting areas. For weddings and other special occasions, Ran Baas, The Palace offers a variety of exhibition and baithak spaces.

Exploring the Surroundings

Aside from the opulent interiors, Ran Baas also allows its visitors to experience the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. The property is close to several historical landmarks, including the iconic Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh memorial. Visitors can also visit the villages in the area and observe the traditional way of life for themselves. The hotel further arranges cultural events and folk dance performances for its clientele to gain a taste of vibrant Punjab culture.

For some retail therapy, Ran Baas has the advantage of being strategically positioned near a few shopping complexes and markets where guests can purchase traditional handicrafts and souvenirs made in Punjab.

Food and Drinks

'Neel,' the 52-cover all-day dining area, which draws inspiration from the royal family's long-standing hunting customs, provides an enthralling fusion of luxury and adventure. The culinary experience offers a diverse selection of international meals that emphasise strong flavours and fresh ingredients, reflecting a combination of tradition and innovation.

The design effortlessly combines contemporary refinement with the unadulterated beauty of nature, evoking the spirit of the great outdoors. With earthy hues, natural textures, and modern accents, well-designed interiors create a welcoming space where each element tells a tale.

Hospitality at its Best

Ran Baas is famous for its superb hospitality. As soon as you enter the hotel, you are welcomed with warm smiles and top-notch service. The employees at Ran Baas go that extra mile to make sure that all the guests have a cosy and unforgettable stay.

In Conclusion

Ran Baas is not only a high-end heritage palace hotel; it is an experience in itself. So, include Ran Baas in your travel plans for Punjab for an experience you will never forget.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)