Ayodhya Bypass to get massive makeover in run-up to Ram Mandir ceremony. All you need to know

Ayodhya Bypass is set to receive a massive makeover that will include the construction of small fountains, Lord Hanuman idols, and small flower gardens. NHAI has approved Rs 55 crore budget for the beautification and civil construction work on the highway to give visitors, pilgrims a mesmerising sight viewing while visiting Ayodhya. The ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the Ram Mandir is set to take on August 5 when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone in Ayodhya.

According to The Times of India report, NHAI is set to open tender for the beautification of the Ayodhya Bypass on Wednesday, while work for the civil construction has already started.

Makeover drive of the Ayodhya Bypass to have two components — beautification and civil construction work. Since the government is funding the project, the contractor can start work as soon as the bidder bags the contract, TOI quoted an official saying. Meanwhile, the civil construction work that started in March this year is 30 per cent completed.

"The upgradation and beautification of the bypass will make the ride on this stretch fulfilling both for pilgrims who come here and for visitors as well. They will get a feel of reaching an important religious place. Several road projects have been approved and work has started around Ayodhya," TOI quoted Faizabad MP Lallu Singh as saying.

