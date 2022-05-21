Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi, others pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary; Rahul says, 'dearly miss him'

On his 31st death anniversary, several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in the national capital on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi also remembered his father and said that he dearly misses him.

"My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together." he wrote and Twitter, as she shared a video.

"On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi." wrote PM Modi

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

