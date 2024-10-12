Durga Puja pandal depicts 'Sustainable Development Goals', 'RG Kar Hospital' themes at Pandara Road in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi

Durga Puja, organised by New Delhi Sarvajan Durga Puja Committee, was celebrated at Pandara Road in the national capital. The Committee has been organising Durga Puja for the last 69 years and pandals each year depict a particular theme. This year, the Puja pandal is decorated with the theme of "Sustainable Development Goals," and the rape-murder incident of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has also been depicted in the pandal.

India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma participated in the Durga Puja celebration at Pandara Road this year.

What did the organisers say?

According to the treasurer of the Puja committee, SN Bahadur, the art of Nayagram from West Bengal's Bardhaman district has been featured in the Puja pandal. “This art involves creating various designs on wood and then colouring them,” Bahadur said.

The official informed that around 30 artisans from Bardhaman have worked together to create about 40 designs for this year's Puja pandal.

The organisers of the Puja have also tried to convey a message about women’s safety by showcasing the theme of RG Kar case in the pandal.