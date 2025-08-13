Rajasthan: 10 returning from Khatu Shyam Temple killed in road accident on Dausa-Manoharpur highway Rajasthan: Nine Khatu Shyam devotees killed in road accident on Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway

New Delhi:

10 people, including seven children, were killed and around 22 others were injured in the wee hours of Wednesday after a pickup truck collided with a trailer truck on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in Rajasthan. The victims were returning after a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam and the Salasar Balaji Temples in the state.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar said that, according to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. Among the injured, nine people have been referred to Jaipur for treatment, and three are being treated in the local district hospital. The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up vehicle and a trailer truck.

SP Sagar Rana stated that information was received about devotees returning from the Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident. So far, 10 casualties have been reported. Nearly seven to eight people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.