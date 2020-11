Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Election Result 2020: Check party-wise winners list

Image Source : PTI Voters outside a polling station after casting their votes for the Rajasthan municipal elections, in Jaipur.

Counting of votes in the Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Election 2020 in 6 municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota was held today. The polling for the posts of councillors were held in two phases on October 29 and November 1. A total of 560 wards are there in six Nagar Nigams including Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South. Polling for the post of mayors will take place on November 10 while for the deputy mayors on November 11.

The first phase covered 250 wards in Jaipur Haritage (100 wards), Jodhpur North (80 wards), and Kota North (70 wards). The second phase covered remaining 310 wards in Jaipur Greater (150 wards), Jodhpur South (80 wards), and Kota (80 wards). A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councilors of these corporations. In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020: Winners list

Jaipur Greater Winning Party Winning Candidate Ward Number Congress Dhapa Devi 1 Congress Kesarmal Sharma 2 BJP Harishankar Bohra 3 BJP Raju Devi 4 Congress Santosh 5 Congress Mahesh Aggrawal 6 BJP Santosh Aggrawal 7 BJP Suman Gupta 8 Congress Kishanlal Ajmera 9 Congress Sajna Devi 11 BJP Rashmi Saini 12 Independent Ranveer Singh Rajawat 13 BJP Suresh Saini 14 BJP Meenakshi Sharma 15 BJP Deep Mala 16 Independent Kamlesh Yadav 17 BJP Priyanka Agarwal 21 Congress Pradeep Tiwari 22 BJP Bhanwarlal Malakar 23 BJP Roop Kanwar 24 BJP Suresh Jangid 25 BJP Dinesh Kanwat 26 BJP Prem Devi Sharma 27 Congress Ladaram Dulariya 31 Congress Nasreen Bano 32 Congress Rekha 33 BJP Ram Kishore Prajapat 34 BJP Mahesh Kumar Sanghi 35 BJP Ganesh Nathavat 41 BJP Virender Singh 42 BJP Archana Sharma 43 BJP Susheela Bari 44 Congress Santosh Chaudhary 45 Congress Ram Janaki 46 Independent Vikas Bareth 47 BJP Sukhpreet Bansal 51 BJP Vinod Choudhary 52 Independent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 53 BJP Praveen Yadav 54 BJP Akshat Khoonteta 55 Independent Radheyshyam Raigar 56 BJP Nishant Sarolia 57 BJP Rakhi Rathore 61 Congress Vijendra Saini 62 BJP Piyush Kiradu 63 Congress Rajendra Agrawal 64 Congress Ram Singh Chaudhary 65 BJP Ashok Bohra 66 BJP Ganesh Chowdhary 67 BJP Harish Kumar Sharma 68 BJP Mukesh Sharma 71 BJP Paras Jain 72 BJP Arun Kumar Sharma 73 Congress Hema Singhania 74 BJP Bharti Lakhani 75 BJP Shakti Prakash Yadav 76 BJP Seema Gupta 77 BJP Ravi Kant Upadhyay 78 BJP Kumkum Sharma 79 Independent Jai Vashisht 81 BJP Manoj Kumar 82 Congress Shankar 83 BJP Abhay Purohit 84 Congress Hari Om 85 Congress Damodar Meena 86 BJP Dr Saumya Gurjar 87 Congress Maya Devi 88 Congress Jyoti Saini Jyati 92 BJP Ratan Kanwar 95 BJP Moti Lal 101 BJP Mahendra Sharma 102 Congress Om Prakash 113 Congress Subhash Chand 121 BJP Chhota Devi 122 BJP Om Prakash Swami 126 BJP Govind Cheepa 131 Jaipur Heritage: Winning Party Winning Candidate Ward Number Congress Hanuman Gurjar 1 Congress Anjali Brahmbhatt 2 BJP Puranmal Saini 3 BJP Barkha Devi 4 Congress Abdul Waheed 5 Independent Jahid Ali 6 Congress Bhupendra Meena 11 Independent Maujam Bano 12 BJP Suresh 13 BJP Nand Kishore Saini 14 Independent Ehsaan 15 Congress Krishna Sharma 16 BJP Anita Jain 21 BJP Vimal Aggrawal 22 Independent Jayda Bano 23 BJP Manak Sharma 24 BJP Vikram Singh 25 Congress Asaduddin 31 Congress Vijendra Tiwari 32 Congress Umesh Sharma 33 BJP Subhash Vyas 34 Congress Manoj Mudgal 35 Congress Arif Khan 41 Congress Dashrath Singh 42 Congress Munesh Gurjar 43 Congress Sunita Shekhawat 44 BJP Dheeraj Sharma 45 Congress Jyoti Chauhan 46 BJP Rekha Rathore 47 BJP Rajesh Kumawat 48 BJP Rahul Sharma 51 BJP Poonam Sharma 52 BJP Kamlesh Kanwar 53 BJP Anshu Sharma 54 BJP Jitendra Lakhwani 55 Congress Reshma Begum 56 Congress Mahendra Dhalet 57 Congress Ayesha Siddiqui 61 Independent Rohit Kumar 62 Congress Susheela Devi 63 Congress Nasreen Bano 64 Independent Mohammed Zakaria 65 BJP Mahesh Chand 66 Congress Ayub Khan 67 Independent Naseem Bano 68 Congress Farid Qureshi 69 BJP Girraj Nahata 70 Congress Arvind Methi 71 BJP Lalita Jaiswal 72 BJP Amar Singh Gurjar 73 Independent Kusum Yadav 74 Congress Mohammad Shoaib 75 Congress Sohail Mansoori 76 Congress Asma Khan 81 Congress Savitri 82 Congress Firoz Khan 83 Congress Naresh Kumar 84 Congress Suneeta Mawar 85 Congress Umar Daraj 86 BJP Shyam Sundar Saini 91 BJP Ritu Motiani 92 Congress Neeraj Aggrawal 93 BJP Ghanshyam Chandlani 94 BJP Mahesh Kalwani 95 BJP Mahendra Pahariya 96 Jodhpur Nagar Nigam election result: Jodhpur North: Winning Party Winning Candidate Ward Number Congress Bhagirath Meghwal 1 Congress Bhanwar Lal 2 Independent Vishal Sankhla 3 BJP Dhirendra Kumar 4 Independent Abdul Sattar 5 BJP Liladhar Meghwal 6 BJP Ajay Joshi 11 Congress Shaheen Ansari 12 Congress Yusuf Khan 13 BJP Meema Devi 14 Congress Mehraz Ansari 15 BJP Anju Kanwar 16 Congress Rakesh 21 Congress Shaukat Ali 22 Congress Nisar Ahmed 23 Congress Shahbuddin 24 Congress Akhtar Khan 25 Congress Hassan Khan 31 Congress Mohammad Aslam 32 BJP Sangeeta Solanki 33 Congress Humeira 34 Congress Manish Lodha 35 Congress Zafran 36 Congress Najma 37 BJP Rakesh Singh Kachwaha 38 Congress Mehmooda 41 Congress Nadeem Iqbal 42 Congress Abdul Javed 43 Congress Irfan Abbasi 44 Independent Tara Gehlot 51 BJP Pramila Khatik 52 Congress Jitendra Samariya 53 BJP Dhanraj Makwana 54 Congress Shahbaz Khan 57 Congress Kiran Gehlot 61 Congress Seema 62 Congress Vikas Sharma 63 Congress Vijay Puri 64 Independent Mukesh Sharma 65 Congress Bhairon Singh Parihar 71 Congress Mamata Saakhla 72 Congress Om Prakash Bhati 73 Congress Shobha Devda 74 Congress Deep Singh 75 Jodhpur South: Winning Party Winning Candidate Ward Number BJP Indra Rajpurohit 1 BJP Dalpat Vaishnav 2 BJP Ashok Singh Chauhan 3 BJP Purushottam Acharya 4 Congress Mumtaz Bano 5 BJP Lehra Devi 6 Congress Sarita Bervad 7 BJP Ajay Singh 8 Congress Girdhari 11 Congress Manju Sharma 12 Congress Ragini Sharma 13 Independent Fateh Raj 14 BJP Vinita Seth 16 BJP Suman Sen 17 BJP Vikram Singh Pawar 18 BJP Mahesh Parihar 19 BJP Narendra Fitani 21 BJP Payal Janyani 22 BJP Sunil Smabhavni 23 BJP Manzoor Ali 24 BJP Narendra Singh 25 Congress Rubeena 26 Congress Puja Pareekh 27 BJP Amar Lal 31 Congress Hanifa 32 Independent Ghanshyam 33 Congress Yogesh 34 BJP Anil Kumar 35 Independent Deepak Mathur 36 BJP Suresh Meghwal 37 BJP Manju 38 BJP Savitri Gurjar 39 BJP Meenakshi Kothari 40 BJP Rewant Singh Inda 41 Congress Priya Vishnoi 42 Independent Basanti Mewara 43 Congress Mumal Prajapati 44 BJP Sugan Devi Bagrecha 46 BJP Manisha Gaur 47 Congress Naresh Chandra Joshi 51 BJP Puja Rathi 52 Congress Prakash Chandra Jain 53 BJP Ram Swaroop 54 BJP Anil Kumar Prajapat 55 BJP Pradeep Beniwal 61 Congress Mahendra Singh Parihar 62 BJP Alka Panwar 63 Independent Lalit Kumar Gehlot 64 BJP Ashok Bhati 65 Congress Kush Gehlot 66 Congress Rekha Parihar 71 Congress Prabhu Singh Rathore 72 Congress Rakesh 73 BJP Bhanwar Kanwar 74 Kota Nagar Nigam election result: Kota North: Winning Party Winning Candidate Ward Number BJP Ravi Meena 1 Congress Anup Kumar 2 Congress Jamna Bai 3 Congress Ajay Suman 4 Congress Rafeek Ahmed 5 BJP Nand Kishore 6 BJP Gyanendra Singh 7 Congress Rajendra Kumar 8 Congress Sheetal Prakash 9 BJP Shivang Kushwaha 10 Congress Rachna Sharma 11 Congress Fateh Bahadur 12 Congress Manju Aggrawal 13 BJP Deepak 14 BJP Sandeep Nayak 21 Congress Gunjan Kumar 22 Congress Lalit Kumar 23 Congress Hemlata 24 Congress Faisal Baig 25 Independent Sunil Sharma 26 Congress Nand Kishore 27 BJP Puja Suman 28 BJP Kusum 29 Congress Draupadi Verma 30 BJP Naval Singh Hada 31 BJP Puja 32 Congress Shabnam Qureshi 33 Congress Nasreen Mirza 34 Congress Sapna Burt 41 Congress Hukum Chand 42 BJP Santosh Bairva 43 Congress Neeraj Meena 44 Congress Hina Bano 45 Independent Vimal Kumar 46 Independent Balvendra Singh 49 Independent Rakesh Putra 50 Congress Anil Suvalka 51 Independent Mohammad Asim 52 Congress Fariduddin 53 Congress Amarnath 54 Congress Mohammad Bashir 61 Congress Badrilal 62 Congress Dushyant 63 Congress Nisha Gautam 64 Congress Usha 65 Congress Hari Om Suman 66 Congress Renu 67 Congress Mohanlal Meghwal 68 Kota South: Winning Party Winning Candidate Ward Number BJP Dileep Arora 1 BJP Dhirendra Chaudhary 2 Independent Akhtar Mohammed 3 Congress Pradeep Kasana 4 Congress Jitendra Singh 5 BJP Nitin Dharwal 6 BJP Sonu Bheel 7 BJP Harakchand 8 BJP Ratan Bai 9 BJP Naresh Sharma 21 Congress Suman 22 BJP Aarti Shakyavaal 23 Congress Promila Sharma 25 Congress Anurag Sharma 27 Congress Sumitra 28 BJP Dhanraj Gurjar 29 Congress Mohan Lal 30 Independent Om Gunjal 31 BJP Ramdev Varma 32 Congress Kamal Kant 33 BJP Aasma Khan 34 Congress Sahib 41 Congress Aishwarya Shrangi 42 Congress Ishrar Mohammed 43 Independent Lekhraj Yogi 44 BJP Shanu Selar 45 Congress Rajeev Aggrawal 46 Congress Saleena 47 BJP Pratibha Gautam 48 Congress Kuldeep Prajapati 49 BJP Pushpa Kumari 50 BJP Bal Chand 51 Congress Yogendra Kumar 54 BJP Rambabu Soni 61 BJP Rekha Goswami 62 Congress PD Gupta 63 Congress Deepak Kumar 64 Congress Shalini Gautam 65 Congress Sheela Pathak 66 Independent Bhanu Pratap 67 Independent Sunil Gautam 68 Congress Monika Vijay 69 BJP Rita Saluja 70 BJP Vivek Rajvanshi 71 BJP Surendra Kalvar 72 Congress Sanjay Vishwas 73 BJP Sudarshan Gautam 74

