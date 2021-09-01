Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
Rajasthan logs lowest ever COVID cases, just two in a day

These 2 cases have been reported from Bikaner and Jodhpur. Over 13,000 samples were tested on Tuesday out of which two came positive.

Jaipur Published on: September 01, 2021 14:34 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

People wait in queues to get vaccinated against COVID in Rajasthan's Prataparh district.

Registering the new low in the Covid graph, Rajasthan reported just two coronavirus cases while Jaipur had zero cases on the same day, health officials said here on Wednesay. For the last 17 months, it was for the first time Jaipur did not register any positive Covid case.

Also, just two cases on Tuesday is the lowest figure in this year in Rajasthan, confirmed health officials. These two cases have been reported from Bikaner and Jodhpur. Over 13,553 samples were tested on Tuesday out of which two came positive. In Jaipur, not even a single positive case was found out of 2,940 samples.

At least 17 districts out of 33 are Covid free in the state. Earlier on August 26 this year, three cases were registered in the state.

Rajasthan is the second state to have double digit active cases. The state has 97 active cases as of now. Total testing in the state accounts to over 1.37 crore, while 9.54 lakh positive cases have been recorded. A total of 8,954 deaths have been reported and 9.45 lakh people have been recovered. The total recovery rate is 99.05 per cent.

