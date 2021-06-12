Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan government announces financial package for children orphaned by COVID

Rajasthan government announces financial package for children orphaned by COVID

Under the package, ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 a month will also be provided to women who lost their husbands to the infection, according to an official statement.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: June 12, 2021 16:16 IST
Rajasthan government, announcement, financial package, children, orphaned kids, COVID-19, coronaviru
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Rajasthan govt announces financial package for children orphaned by COVID.

 

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial relief package for children who lost their parents due to the coronavirus.

Under the package, ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 a month will also be provided to women who lost their husbands to the infection, according to an official statement.

For children of these widows, Rs 1,000 a month per child and Rs 2,500 a month for school books and dress will be provided, it said.

The package, which was announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has a provision of Rs 1 lakh as immediate grant for children, who lost their parents to Covid, the statement said.

It said that Rs 2,500 a month will be provided as assistance to these children till 18 years of age, Rs 5 lakh assistance on completion of 18 years and free higher secondary education, besides other benefits proposed under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna.

Also Read: Vaccination in Rajasthan halted since May 31: State Health Minister

Also Read: No let up in heat wave in Rajasthan for next 2 days

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X