Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 38 new cases, state's tally rises to 3355; death toll at 95

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 38 new cases, state's tally rises to 3355; death toll at 95

After 38 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3355 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1099 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2020 11:29 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 38 new cases, state's tally rises 3355; death toll at 95
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 38 new cases, state's tally rises 3355; death toll at 95 

After 38 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3355 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1099 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3355 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 16,758 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 179
Alwar 14
Bharatpur 115
Bhilwara 39
Banswara 61
Bikaner  38
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 21
Dholpur 15
Dungarpur 9
Jaipur 1069
Jaisalmer 39
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 762
Jhalawar 42
Karauli 3
Kota 221
Nagaur 119
Pali 35
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 7
Tonk 136
Udaipur 15
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 52,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 52,952 including 1,783 deaths while 15,267 have recovered, as per the health ministry figures released on Thursday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X