Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 38 new cases, state's tally rises to 3355; death toll at 95

After 38 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3355 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1099 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3355 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 16,758 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|179
|Alwar
|14
|Bharatpur
|115
|Bhilwara
|39
|Banswara
|61
|Bikaner
|38
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|21
|Dholpur
|15
|Dungarpur
|9
|Jaipur
|1069
|Jaisalmer
|39
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|762
|Jhalawar
|42
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|221
|Nagaur
|119
|Pali
|35
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|7
|Tonk
|136
|Udaipur
|15
|Italian
|2
India coronavirus cases have crossed 52,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 52,952 including 1,783 deaths while 15,267 have recovered, as per the health ministry figures released on Thursday.